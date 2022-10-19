Get festive at Uptown Plaza

The fall season is finally here, and Uptown Plaza is celebrating with its Fall Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4–7 p.m.

The public is invited to trick-or-treat at participating tenants and stop in the courtyard for mini golf, face painting and balloon sculptures. Tenants participating in the trick-or-treating include Capsule, Francesca’s, Local Nomad, Manor, Scoopwell’s Dough Bar and Shake Shack.

Uptown Plaza is located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road, in the heart of Phoenix’s historic North Central neighborhood. The newly restored mid-century modern shopping center is a lively urban hotspot, boasting a wide selection of health, retail and restaurants.

The Plaza has more than 20 retailers, and the full list can be found at www.uptownplazaphx.com.