Fundraiser to support at-risk youth

Kids in Focus will bring back its benefit event, Noche para los Niños, Thursday, Nov. 10, when the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park will be transformed into a spectacular Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed celebration to benefit the organization.

Guests will stroll the indoor and outdoor spaces of the museum, enjoying festivities including live music; roaming performers including contortionists, stilt walkers, jugglers and tarot card readers; culinary stations from Valley restaurants and caterers; premium open bars; jazz club-style high top table and lounge seating; photographs created by children in Kids in Focus programs; silent auction, raffle and more.

Kids in Focus is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering at-risk youth to reach their potential using photography to ignite their imagination and build their sense of confidence. For additional information, visit www.kidsinfocus.org/events/noche-para-los-ninos.