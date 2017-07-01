A/C units donated to Humane Society

Many dogs might be wagging their tails and cats purring with gratitude after Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing donated two more air conditioning units and a maintenance package to the Arizona Humane Society.

The equipment and package are valued at more than $13,000 and were installed at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus. It’s the third consecutive year Day & Night has donated to Arizona Humane Society’s pets. To date, the contributions from Day & Night, Goodman Air Conditioning Units, Smiley Crane and D&B Precision Sheet Metal adds up to a total of nine brand new units and almost $100,000, to help keep pets safe.

“We are so grateful to our amazing partners at Day & Night who continue to support AHS’ lifesaving work time and time again,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, Arizona Humane Society president and CEO said. “Their generosity allows us to help keep the Valley’s most vulnerable pets safe and comfortable while on the road to recovery.”

As pet lovers, Day & Night also provides air purification options that can eliminate pet dander and offer people living with allergies, and pets, a reprieve from those allergies. To learn more about the business, visit dayandnightair.com.