Learn CPR, safety skills

Learn how to potentially save someone’s life in a CPR course this month.

The class will teach you how to recognize many life-threatening emergencies, offer CPR and relieve choking in a timely, safe and effective way. It begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Brady Conference Center in the HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center campus, Cowden Center at 9202 N. Second St. on Friday, Dec. 20. Participants will receive a textbook.

This course costs $40. To register, visit www.honorhealth.com/events/cpr-course-33 and for more information call 480-323-3936.