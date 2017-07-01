Recover from addiction, pain

If you are struggling with an addiction or other types of hurt and pain, there is hope in the form of a group at North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Celebrate Recovery is a support group that offers a safe place to find community, as well as break free from problems controlling your life. It meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in room A213 in the Administration Building on the church campus at 5757 N. Central Ave. (although there will not be a meeting on Dec. 26).

To learn more contact Linda Petrick at lpetrick2014@gmail.com.