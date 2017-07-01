Historical Society cleans up Hatcher Road

Hatcher Road got a facelift when Sunnyslope Historical Society volunteers set up and hosted an end-of-year clean-up there recently.

Many families and business owners came to the gathering. Elementary school children and their parents also had a chance to visit the Sunnyslope Historical Society Museum on East Hatcher Road for the first time. Several businesses provided support, as did individuals, organizations and local block watches.

Started in 1989, Sunnyslope Historical Society’s mission is to preserve its past for future generations through research, collecting, preservation and sharing the history of the community. As a non-profit organization, the Society also runs a community museum and archive. To learn more, visit sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.