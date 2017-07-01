Support group for hoarding seniors

Maricopa County residents who are at least 60 years old and suffering from compulsive object hoarding can seek help in an upcoming Area Agency on Aging program.

A 14-week Too Many Treasures Hoarding Therapy Group, which will start in January, offers free, confidential and voluntary therapy sessions moderated by a licensed counselor. Members must be willing to come to the 90-minute weekly sessions, take part in group activities and do home assignments.

The sessions address causes of the hoarding disorder, techniques to identify obstacles and tools to aid with decluttering or acquiring. Participants will learn to change unhelpful behavior and ways to help avoid recurrences.

The program was honored with an Aging Achievement Award at the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a) Annual Conference.

To learn more, email hoarding@aaaphx.org or visit www.aaaphx.org.