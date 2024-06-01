Hello, North Central neighbors ­– summer is here and so is our June issue!

For our cover stories, I met with longtime resident Marion Blake and Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum representative Julia Taggart, who have teamed up to amplify the history behind the Sunnyslope Rock Garden in the hopes of preserving it for future generations. In addition, Trudy Thompson Shumaker spoke with a local veterinarian who has some practical advice on how pet owners can help protect their four-legged family members during the hot summer months.

In Community, we take a look at how Phoenix libraries are helping residents get out of the heat this summer, break down two development projects that are making their way through the public hearing process, and introduce you to a new citizen-led effort to revitalize Steele Indian School Park.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice visited Different Pointe of View to see what is cooking up at the resort. We also have the details on two new North Central restaurants that residents will want to check out. Read all about it in Food for Thought.

As always, you will find other community, business, dining, generational and school news, as well as our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month in the Arts & Entertainment section.

We hope that you enjoy our June issue and until next month, please stay safe out there!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net