Home Tour returns to Encanto Palmcroft

After taking 2021 off, the Encanto Palmcroft Home Tour and Street Fair is back. Presented by Waymo, the event will take place Sunday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located in downtown Phoenix — bounded by McDowell Road on the south, Encanto Boulevard on the north, 7th Avenue on the east and 15th Avenue on the west — the Encanto Palmcroft neighborhood is one of the most notable historic neighborhoods in Arizona. The tour offers the perfect opportunity for residents to explore the history and homes of the neighborhood.

The event includes the opportunity to enjoy the area’s winding palm-tree-lined streets and get a glimpse of some of the neighborhood’s 330 homes.

Guests can buy tour tickets ($25) and refreshments at Holly Street and 12th Avenue where the Association is hosting a street fair with live music, food vendors and a beer and wine garden. On an old-fashioned trolley ride, attendees can listen to a tour guide provide a fascinating commentary on the history of the neighborhood. The ticket booklet will provide information about each specific house, its history, famous people who may have lived in it, interesting architectural features, and more.

For morel information or to purchase tickets at a discounted price, $18, visit www.encantopalmcroft.org.