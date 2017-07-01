NinjaZone combines martial arts, gymnastics

By Colleen Sparks

Children can burn off energy, improve their agility and strength and have fun channeling their inner warriors in NinjaZone classes in the area.

Three local gyms offer NinjaZone programs in which kids develop coordination from gymnastics, strength and agility from obstacle training and creativity from freestyle movement.

Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center provides the NinjaZone program at both its locations: 3923 E. Indian School Road and 15801 N. 32nd St. The Sunrays program is designed for boys and girls ages 4 to 11. It combines obstacle courses, gymnastics, martial arts, breakdancing and freestyle movement. Children jump on trampolines and learn Ninja-style flips, rolls and kicks. Besides giving kids a good workout, the classes also help build a child’s character, athletic development and discipline.

“NinjaZone really took off with the popularity of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and the emergence of parkour, which is like street gymnastics, jumping on walls and climbing from building to building and the principles of gymnastics and marital arts,” said Kenzie Gassaway, general manager at Arizona Sunrays.

For class schedule and prices, visit arizonasunrays.com/ninjazone.

The ongoing NinjaZone at IMPACT Gymnastics Academy at 7812 N. 12th St. aims to help children exercise their minds, cultivate discipline and build character and confidence. It is primarily provided to boys ages 3 to 11 years old but there are some co-ed classes. IMPACT’s NinjaZone class meets once a week and costs $113 per month. To learn more, visit impactgymaz.com.

Flip Dunk Sports at 1515 E. Bethany Home Road offers Ninja zone classes at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Students learn how to flip, climb, hurdle, roll and safely fall in a controlled environment with obstacles in co-ed classes divided by age. The business also offers an all-girls Ninja class. For details and costs, visit flipdunksports.com.