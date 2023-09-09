The Save Our Mountains Foundation (SOMF) announced that it has selected Maria Hechanova as executive director, effective Aug. 1.

SOMF is a Phoenix-based nonprofit formed in 1973 by concerned citizens that is dedicated to facilitating the improvement of the mountains and desert Preserves in Phoenix. It provides sanctuary for wildlife in unique, vanishing Sonoran Desert habitat. Outdoor opportunities for recreation and the enjoyment of nature for all ages and walks of life can now be found in preserves.

Currently the foundation works with its partners to maintain the North Mountain Visitor Center, what had been shuttered in 2010 due to city budget constraints and since reopened to the public.

Residents who would like to learn about the Visitor Center, located at 12950 N. 7th St., are invited to Live Music at the Coffee House, Sept. 16, 9–11 a.m. Admission is free. For information about the event, call 602-343-5125. Learn more about the foundation at www.saveourmountains.org.