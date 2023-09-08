Association for Corporate Growth Arizona’s (ACG) “A Celebration of Leadership” annual event featuring high-profile Arizona-based company C-Suite leaders will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12. The panel of experienced professionals will discuss timely business topics including inflationary pressures, labor market issues, remote work, performance, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and more.

Panelists include Erik Osland, co-CEO and founder of EvolvedMD, INC.; James Kent, CFO of CyraCom; Joel Borovay, CEO of Envoy Data Corporation; Lorraine Bergman, president and CEO of Caliente Construction, Inc; and Shannon Heying, CEO of Nutritional Manufacturing Services.

The event, which will be held 7-9 a.m. Sept. 12 at Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa, in the Aztec Room, 2400 E. Missouri Ave., offers an opportunity to learn more about important and timely business topics that may be impacting business or professional lives now or in the future. In addition, attendees will have a chance to network with other business leaders and professionals driving the local deal industry and beyond.

The cost is $89 for ACG Arizona members and $109 for non-members. Register online at www.acg.org/arizona/events. Those who are not members can create an account and either become a member or register for the event as a non-member.