Big Bacon’s will take over the 1,277-square-foot historic property near the intersection of 7th Street and East Roosevelt Street to bring its authentic Chicago cuisine to the Historic Garfield District, according to an announcement by NAI Horizon. In August, the company facilitated a long-term lease for the restaurant.

The restaurant has been operating out of a ghost kitchen in Tempe. It is known for its authentic Chicago soul food including stuffed jerk burgers, fried chicken, fried pork chop sandwiches, and a variety of seafood dishes including salmon and catfish.

Located at 719 E. Roosevelt St., the eatery will join the eclectic mix in the Roosevelt Row arts district in Downtown Phoenix, which is home to restaurants, art galleries and spaces, street art, bars and nightlife, and apartment communities.

For additional information, visit www.bigbacons.com or follow them on Instagram for the latest updates.