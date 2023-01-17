Food truck aficionados can hit up 40 different food trucks during two days of fun at the at the 2023 Street Eats Food Truck Festival.

Set to take place at Salt River Fields the weekend of Jan. 28-29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature all types of food, with every menu including a $2 sample. Once inside the festival, attendees can use cash or credit cards at all bars and food trucks (assuming the trucks takes credit card, most do). The event will include live music, lawn games, eating contests, local vendor marketplace, a free kid’s zone and more.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is located at 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale. For tickets and more information, visit www.streeteatsaz.com.