The Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum will host a free presentation by Pat McMahon this month.

McMahon is an actor and broadcaster, best known for his portrayal of numerous characters on “The Wallace and Ladmo Show,” a daily children’s variety show broadcast on KPHO-TV in Phoenix. He is also a longstanding fixture on the Phoenix broadcasting scene where he has worked at KRIZ, KOY and KTAR radio stations-serving as program director, disc jockey and talk-show host.

The presentation will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. Refreshments will be served. Seats are limited. No reservations will be accepted for the event. Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum is located 737 E. Hatcher Rd., Phoenix. For more information, call 602-331-3150 or visit www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.