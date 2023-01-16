In December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it has again extended the deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of ID.

The new date is May 7, 2025. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division follows TSA guidelines, and still encourages people to consider getting the Arizona Travel ID to avoid delays or other travel issues at TSA checkpoints once this takes effect.

Beginning May 7, 2025, you will need a federally-compliant credential — like the Arizona Travel ID — to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights. For most people, the main reason to get the Arizona Travel ID, the state says, is because it will make travel easier. Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally-compliant identification such as a valid U.S. Passport, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license will not be accepted at TSA checkpoints.

This credential is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card.

Residents can walk in to an office for this service, but scheduling an appointment is suggested, which can be done online at www.azmvdnow.gov. Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule a Travel ID appointment.

Because the Arizona Travel ID is compliant with the federal standards, you will need to provide extra documentation.

More information, and a full list of qualifying documents are available at www.azdot.gov/TravelID.