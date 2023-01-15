After its closure for construction of the Drought Pipeline, the Dreamy Draw bike path is now scheduled to be completed and opened in early 2023. In addition, the Perl Charles Memorial Trail (#1A) remains closed as construction of the 66-inch pipeline continues and is anticipated to reopen early 2023.

Open routes within the Phoenix Mountains Preserve include the 22nd Street trail, 32nd Street trail, 40th Street trail, Mesquite trail, Quartz Ridge trail, Piestewa Peak Park, and Trail 100.

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area and its facilities are anticipated to reopen in the summer of 2023. The City of Phoenix held a celebration Dec. 21 as the final section of pipe in the drought pipeline is set to be installed to address drought conditions. As of Dec. 19, the City says that the final section will be fully installed in the next few weeks of final construction and added that restoration activities have been delayed due to supply chain issues and the high demand for construction services in the Valley.

Information on the Dreamy Draw Recreation area project can be found at www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails/projects#dreamy.