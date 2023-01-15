The Sixth Annual Doggie Street Festival Phoenix will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Steele Indian School Park.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this “not-to-be-missed” companion animal adopt-a-thon is a fun celebration of furry best friends and an opportunity to explore pet products and services, treats, vet tips, music, a kids’ booth, auction prizes and more. Friendly dogs are welcomed to attend with their people.

To-date, rescues scheduled to be in attendance at the event include Any Rat Rescue, Arizona Weimaraner Rescue, AZ Husky Rescue, Regal Dane Rescue and Saving Paws Rescue.

Event admission is free. Steele Indian School Park is located at 300 E. Indian School Rd. Phoenix. For more information, visit www.doggiestreetfestival.org.