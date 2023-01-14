If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat more Italian food, the family-owned and operated The Sicilian Butcher and its sister restaurant, The Sicilian Baker, have got you covered.

Centered on a build-your-own experience with hand-rolled meatballs made daily, The Sicilian Butcher offers made-from-scratch pasta and Sicilian-style charcuterie boards, perfect for gathering with friends. The restaurant features an indoor-outdoor bar, a large outdoor patio for open air dining with a backyard garden vibe, and plenty of indoor dining space to enjoy.

The Sicilian Baker may appeal to many diners’ creative, sweeter side with its build-your-own cannoli bar. Or, go for the traditional tiramisu, made with espresso syrup-soaked lady fingers and served with a sweet mascarpone cream. Another option, the Lobster Tail, is made with a buttery flaky dough served with Nutella or vanilla custard filling.

The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker are located at 15530 N. Tatum Blvd. (Suite 160 and Suite 140, respectively), in Phoenix. For more information, visit www.thesicilianbutcher.com or www.thesicilianbaker.com.