Nearly a year and a half after opening their original location at 10th Street and Indian School Road, Patrick and Mary Burch, owners of Cave + Post Trading Co., are moving their men’s boutique into an expanded space in the former Easley’s Fun Shop at 5th Avenue and McDowell Road (509 W. McDowell Rd., Ste. 102, Phoenix). The new spot gives them 1,500 square feet to display their men’s apparel, accessories, home goods, personal care items, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

“We loved the charm of our first location in a historic home, but it became clear we needed room to grow,” said Patrick. “Our new space is perfect for us. We’ve recreated the same vibe as our original shop, and now we’re welcoming people from the Willow, Encanto, FQ Story, and Roosevelt neighborhoods who are discovering us while grabbing a coffee at Caffe Vita, a beer at Roses by the Stairs, or waiting for their takeout at Little O’s next door.

“We may be a men’s boutique, but we offer a number of items, including one-of-a-kind jewelry, shoes, t-shirts, fragrances, and home goods, that appeal to both men and women.”

Learn more at www.caveandpost.com.