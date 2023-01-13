Music at Trinity’s 2022–23 concert series continues this month with the Helen Peel Memorial Organ Concert Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. at Trinity Cathedral. This year’s recitalist is Alcee Chriss III, winner of the Canadian Organ competition in 2017 and silver medalist in the Longwood Gardens International Competition in 2016.

Chriss brings an exuberance to his organ playing that has electrified audiences worldwide. He will perform works of Dupré, Bach, Reger and more. The concert is free of charge.

Trinity Cathedral is located on the corner of Central Avenue and Roosevelt. Parking is available in the garage just north of the Cathedral and on surrounding streets. For more information, call 602-254-7126 or visit www.trinitymusicaz.org.