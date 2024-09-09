Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Care and Education Campus will host two opportunities for residents to learn about how cognitive impairment affects their loved ones or those in their care.

The Dementia Experience and Education event is an interactive presentation featuring an 8-minute experience that presses participants to perform everyday tasks as if they were living with cognitive impairment. This simulation will be followed by a general review of the most common types of dementia and how progressive brain changes impact thinking, functioning and behaviors.

Participants will then explore improvisation techniques, sensory experiences and other approaches that optimize meaningful connections with the person living with dementia. These approaches focus on the ultimate goal of helping people live well with dementia.

There are two events coming up Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon–3 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

The Dementia Care and Education Campus is located at 3811 N. 44th St. in Phoenix. For questions or to register, send an email to events@dementiacampus.org or call 602-767-8300. Walk-ins always welcome. For more information, visit https://dementiacampus.org.