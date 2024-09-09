The city of Phoenix Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., offers programs and activities to the area’s older residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Each month, members of city senior centers can enjoy daily classes and activities as well as special lunch or educational trips outside of the center. Lunch is also served daily at all of the centers for a nominal contribution. In addition, many of the locations offer Memory Café programming, including Devonshire from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. Memory Cafes offer a safe and supportive environment for learning, support and social engagement for individuals with memory loss and their caregivers. The weekly event may include structured activities – like music or art projects – or educational events like guest speakers, along with fresh snacks and refreshments.

Membership gives residents access to all 15 Phoenix senior centers. The annual membership fee is $20 for Phoenix residents and $40 for non-residents. For more information, contact the Devonshire Senior Center at 602-262-7807 or visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices and click on the “Senior Services” link to learn about any of the other 14 centers in the city.