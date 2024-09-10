Urban Nocturnes chamber ensemble will perform a concert featuring works composed by Arizona-based composer Glenn Stallcop on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Phoenix.

Ensemble members will play three pieces: Episodes for violin, cello, and piano; Alt Shift, for flute, clarinet, violin, viola, cello, and piano; and Nuance de Noir for flute/alto flute, bass clarinet, viola, and double bass.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Phoenix is located at 4027 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door or online. Student tickets are available for $5 at the door. For more information, visit www.urbannocturnes.com.