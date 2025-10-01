Things to do in Phoenix in October, left to right by row:
“Drunk Dracula” at The Rose Theatre; Devotchka at The Rebel Lounge |
Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance at The Nash; Ballet Arizona’s “The Sleeping Beauty”; Shelley Morningsong & Fabian Fontenelle at Madison Center for the Arts |
El Cuarteto De Nos at Crescent Ballroom; “Braided Roots” at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

The arrival of October brings with it the “spooky season,” and the event offerings are bountiful. In addition, celebrate the diverse cultures that call Arizona home at a handful of festivals, and enjoy dance and theater performances along with live music, film screenings and much more. See you on the town in October!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information. 

