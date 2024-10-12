Presented by Live Nation, Best Life Presents and Crescent Concerts, the annual Viva PHX returns to downtown Phoenix Saturday, Oct. 19. This year’s festival will feature a mix of musical acts from Arizona and around the globe, spread across various stages throughout downtown.

Founded in 2014 and curated to celebrate the emerging music scene of downtown Phoenix, the event is now celebrating its 10th anniversary, and promoters say that the festival is returning bigger and better. Showcasing what the fastest-growing city in the U.S. looks like at its urban core, the festival offers a mix of exciting musical acts, world-class cuisine, unique Arizona artisan vendors and local businesses.

New for 2024 is the 4th & Monroe Street block party hub called “Experience Phoenix,” sponsored by Visit Phoenix, which will include a Viva PHX Culinary Experience featuring Huarachis + Bacanora, Bad Jimmy’s, Valentine, Restaurant Progress, MiCatering, The Rez An Urban Eatery, Cartel Coffee and more, including a Phoenix small business vendor village curated by Desierto Market and Buena Vida Bodega, and art experiences in collaboration with Phoenix Art Museum.

The festivities kick off at 1 p.m. at various downtown Phoenix venues and locations. Tickets and information can be found at www.vivaphx.com.