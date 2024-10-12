Located in the heart of Uptown Phoenix, The Joy Lush Club is a neighborhood bar and bottle shop offering beers on tap and a curated wine menu as well as a selection of to-go beer and wine. They also offer a variety of events each month – from a Family Happy Hour every Saturday, where families can enjoy special pricing and fun activities for all ages, to Pets & Pints on Sundays, a delightful event where residents and their furry friends can enjoy a 15 percent discount on their tab.

In addition, the neighborhood spot, which celebrated its two-year anniversary Sept. 28, hosts Wine Wednesday events from 2-10 p.m. each Wednesday, where patrons can enjoy an evening out with friends, and receive 15 percent off all retail bottles of wine.

The Joy Lush Club is located at 24 W. Camelback Road, Suite D & E. For more information, call 602-314-5989 or visit www.thejoylushclub.com.