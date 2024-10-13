The Arizona Biltmore Golf Club reopened its Estates Course on Friday, Sept. 6, following a nearly two-month beautification and improvement project. The new course, which debuted last December and was designed by the Lehman Design Group and Scottsdale resident Tom Lehman, saw close to 6,000 trees, hedges and bushes added and numerous playability improvements in the last 60 days.

Since mid-July, agronomy teams have planted nearly 400 additional trees, 400-plus hedges and more than 5,000 shrubs and bushes. New tee boxes and bunkers have also been added and additional irrigation lines have been placed. The result of the agronomy teams’ work is a more attractive course, with improved and better-defined golf holes.

Named after the iconic Biltmore neighborhood that surrounds the property, the Estates Course plays to a par of 71 and measures 6,669 yards from the back/black tees – an increase of more than 130 yards from the former Adobe Course it replaced.

Set in the heart of Phoenix with Piestewa Peak to the north and the downtown Phoenix skyline to the south, the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club is a 36-hole golf facility that meanders through some of the most stunning homes in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.azbiltmoregc.com.