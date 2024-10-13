In September, the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department announced the launch of its master plan process, which will guide the future development and management of our city’s parks and recreation facilities. The department says that the comprehensive plan will set the standard for years to come and ensure that our community’s green spaces continue to thrive.

“One of the key components of this master plan process is public engagement,” the department said in a released statement. “We recognize that our parks and recreation facilities are vital to the health and well-being of our community, and we want to hear from you! We are committed to gathering meaningful feedback from residents, stakeholders, and park users throughout this process.”

The community is encouraged to provide their input as a crucial part of shaping the priorities and goals for the park system. From surveys and public meetings to interactive workshops, there will be multiple opportunities for community members to share their thoughts on what they want to see in their neighborhood parks.

“Our goal is not only to create a beautiful park system but also one that meets the needs and desires of our diverse community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Cynthia Aguilar. “Meaningful feedback from residents is crucial in achieving this goal.”

In addition to public engagement, this master plan process will also focus on issues such as water use and public safety through Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED).

“By incorporating sustainable practices into park design and implementing CPTED principles, we are committed to creating safe, welcoming spaces for all members of our community,” the department said.

Residents can visit www.parksmasterplanphx.com to learn more about how they can get involved in the process.