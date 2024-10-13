The Camelback Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a guest speaker at its October meeting.

Kathy Pearse, founder and CEO of Arizona Heroes to Hometowns, will speak about her organization’s mission assisting wounded troops/veterans and their families in the transition back to their community and their new normal. The meeting will be held Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Mountain View Police Precinct, 2075 E. Maryland Ave.

To learn more about the Camelback chapter, visit https://camelback.arizonadar.org.