Abrazo Health announced that low-cost AngioScreen heart and stroke risk screenings will be held at multiple locations throughout the Valley during October and November. The screenings can identify potential artery blockages and other heart health issues.

AngioScreen exams take only about 10 minutes and assess the circulatory system in neck and ankle arteries, heart rhythm, blood pressure and fitness. The cost for screening is $59 and includes Quick Carotid Ultrasound to check pressure and look for blockage; simple EKG exam for atrial fibrillation; extremity circulation check for peripheral vascular disease; blood pressure check for hypertension; and a private consultation with the clinician. The information can be used by participants to share with their doctor but should not replace regular examinations and consultations with their personal physician.

Screening dates and locations in the North Central area include Oct. 22 at Abrazo AZ Heart Hospital, 1930 E. Thomas Road (2nd Floor Classroom) and Nov. 7 at Abrazo Central Campus, 2000 W. Bethany Home Road (Wellness Center). For a complete list of upcoming screenings, visit www.abrazohealth.com/events. To register for an event, call 844-721-4068.