As we reported in June, the Phoenix Public Works Department announced May 15 that it is changing the way bulk trash is collected beginning Sept. 30. The new program will work on an individual, appointment-based schedule, rather than a neighborhood-wide quarterly bulk trash pickup. The service will also be moved to curbside for all residents, even those who currently have and utilize their alleyways for container trash. The Public Works Department said the reasons for the change were varied.

“The Public Works Department decided to move to the appointment-based bulk trash program for various reasons (including customer convenience, blight reduction, and streamlined collection routes), and the decision to move bulk trash collection out of alleys will help the city keep better track of illegally dumped materials,” Public Works spokesperson Spencer Blake said. “When bulk trash is left in an alley for collection, it often attracts illegal dumping. With the appointment-based program, bulk trash will be collected curbside, ensuring it is collected promptly and that illegal dumpers do not have an opportunity to mix in material.”

Initial reaction from Phoenix residents was mixed. Some applauded the move to appointments citing convenience; others were upset that they could not continue using their alleyways for bulk trash, citing dangers to pedestrians and potentially unsightly (and sometimes inaccessible) front yards; still others are worried that the pick-up will suffer from backlogs and that piles of trash will become a regular feature, rather than once a quarter occurrence.

In the Bel-Aire Estates neighborhood, the plan to move bulk trash from alleys to curbside met with disapproval and swift action. Dozens of neighbors signed a petition and sent letters to the Phoenix mayor and councilmembers laying out their objections to the move. And the city responded. Almost immediately, the neighbors were told by Public Works that they could continue to use the alley for bulk trash.

So, can other neighborhoods or individuals get the same allowances? Confirming that the Bel-Aire Estates neighborhood was given this concession, Blake responded, “Public Works collaborates with communities and individuals on a case-by-case basis to determine the placement of bulk trash. If residents have questions about the placement of their bulk material, they should contact the Customer Contact Center at 602-262-6251.”

He added that the city has dedicated crews and resources for illegal dumping investigations and clean-ups. The department encourages residents to help reduce and stop illegal dumping by notifying the city.

“If we are able to determine who dumped the pile, we will contact them and give them 24 hours to clean it up,” Blake said. “If they don’t, they could face a fine of anywhere from $100 to $2,500, per city ordinance. If we cannot determine who dumped the pile illegally, Public Works will take care of the trash.”

If customers witness illegal dumping in progress, they may call Crime Stop at 602-262-5161. To report illegal dumping after the fact, contact 602-262-6251.

Many residents are skeptical that moving bulk trash out of the alley will prevent this type of behavior, and they feel that their concerns about how the scheduling will impact their neighborhoods are valid. Regardless, online appointment scheduling will open Friday, Aug. 30; the first day of pick up by appointment will be Sept. 30, and all collections from that point on must be scheduled online.

Information can be found online at www.phoenix.gov/publicworks/bulktrash. Residents who need assistance may call 602-262-6251.