The 2024-25 school year at The School of Ballet Arizona is fast approaching, enrollment is now open to students, from children to young adults.

Open auditions will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, and regular school year training begins Monday, Aug. 12.

The school is available to dancers of all ages through three different programs: Children’s Division, Lower Division and Upper Division, which includes pre-professional training. The Children’s Division is for ages 4 and up, with no prior experience required. This level offers an introduction to the art of ballet by promoting the exploration of creativity and expression through movement. The Lower Division (ages 8 and up) is divided into four levels and the syllabus is created to begin formal training in traditional classical ballet.

Upper Division and Professional Program students must possess the determination to commit to a serious ballet program and may have the opportunity to perform alongside Ballet Arizona’s professional dancers as part of their training. Students at The School of Ballet Arizona receive a rare opportunity to perform with student musicians in partnership with the Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras. Students are also able to have their pointe shoes fitted by official Freed of London USA representatives.

Also available are open classes for adult students of all experience levels, including adults who used to dance and would like to get back into the studio, to ballet novices. Parents can take classes in the same state-of-the-art studios where their children train and enjoy the same high-level instruction.

For more information on enrollment and to register for auditions, visit www.balletaz.org/school.