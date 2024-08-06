Juan Ayala and Alexis Carbajal, co-founders of Phoenix Coqui, were presented with the 2024 Business of Pride Award (photo courtesy of Phoenix Suns).

FirstBank concluded the second annual FirstBank Empowerment Awards in partnership with the Phoenix Suns in June.

The season-long initiative aimed to strengthen marginalized communities by providing $30,000 in financial grants and marketing support to minority-owned businesses across the Valley. The 2024 Empowerment Awards winners included Los Suns Small Business MVP Award: Notambox; Business of Pride Award: Phoenix Coqui; Black Excellence Award: Big Red’s Hot Sauce; ORIGINATIV Entrepreneur Award: Native Art Market; EntrepreneuHER Award: Samurai Comics; and the AAPI Business Award: Hannah Cho Beauty.

Learn more about the program at www.nba.com/suns/empowerment.

