FirstBank concluded the second annual FirstBank Empowerment Awards in partnership with the Phoenix Suns in June.

The season-long initiative aimed to strengthen marginalized communities by providing $30,000 in financial grants and marketing support to minority-owned businesses across the Valley. The 2024 Empowerment Awards winners included Los Suns Small Business MVP Award: Notambox; Business of Pride Award: Phoenix Coqui; Black Excellence Award: Big Red’s Hot Sauce; ORIGINATIV Entrepreneur Award: Native Art Market; EntrepreneuHER Award: Samurai Comics; and the AAPI Business Award: Hannah Cho Beauty.

Learn more about the program at www.nba.com/suns/empowerment.