Two popular Phoenix chefs will showcase their skills and add their flavors to those of Uchi Chef de Cuisine Blake Luecke during the restaurant’s summer dinner series.

Uchi Scottsdale will host James Beard Award-winning Chef Christopher Gross of Christopher’s at Wrigley Mansion on Aug. 13 for a menu collaboration that tempts with a modern twist on French fare from two James Beard awarded chefs.

On September 8, Valley chef Cat Bunnag of Glai Baan, which translates to “far from home,” will be joining forces with the Uchi Scottsdale team. Bunnag serves authentic Thai street food she grew up on at her central Phoenix restaurant, Glai Baan – which will inspire the menu creation for the night.

To experience the flavors of the Phoenix chefs individually, visit Christopher’s at 2501 E. Telawa Trail (www.wrigleymansion.com/christophers) or Glai Baan, at 2333 E. Osborn Road (602-595-5881 or www.glaibaanaz.com).

To reserve a space for either Scottsdale event, held at 3821 N. Scottsdale Road, visit www.uchirestaurants.com and click on the “Scottsdale” link.