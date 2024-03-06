Experience the FoodieLand Night Market event, a family friendly outdoor festival inspired by the open-air night markets of Asia. Attendees will enjoy foods and flavors from diverse selection of cuisines, shop unique treasured goods from small businesses, challenge friends to games, and watch live on-stage performances.

The event will take place at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W, McDowell Road, Friday through Sunday, March 8-10. Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $6 per person (children under 5 are admitted for free); parking is $12. Tickets are available only through Etix and must be purchased online prior to arriving at the event. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit https://foodielandnm.com/phoenix-fairgrounds.