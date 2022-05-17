Huss opens brewpub at Convention Center

Huss Brewing Co. opened an all-new craft beer taproom, full-service restaurant, and dedicated to-go counter at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix April 20. The new taproom combines efforts with Aventura Catering and the City of Phoenix and will be housed inside an indoor-outdoor space carved into the north façade on Monroe Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

The Huss Brewpub at the Phoenix Convention Center has been a longtime, personal passion project for the locally owned craft brewery based in Tempe, says Huss Brewing Co. co-owner, Leah Huss.

“Jeff and I have been working on this project for almost four years,” Leah said, referring to her husband and brewmaster, Jeff Huss. “We’re looking forward to being a part of the downtown Phoenix community and helping the revitalization of the area, especially bringing a vibrant nightlife back to downtown’s sports, arts, and events community.”

The new brewpub will offer a full menu of hearty dishes showcasing Arizona-sourced ingredients, paired with the award-winning Huss family of beers. The location will be convenient for convention goers, visitors and locals attending sporting events, concerts, performances, while also allowing those on the go to quickly pick up their favorite food and beer combinations.

For additional information, visit www.hussbrewing.com.