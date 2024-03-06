The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation department has launched a new monthly hiking group, Hike Right PHX. This group is aimed at promoting safe hiking practices for people of all experience levels and will be led by Phoenix Park Rangers.

Hike Right PHX will offer monthly hikes on the second Saturday of each month, beginning with Trail 44/Tower Road, Saturday, March 9, at 8 a.m. Hikers should meet at the North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th St. The next hike will be April 13 at 8 a.m. along the National/Dirt Road Trail. Meet at the Pima Canyon Trailhead, 4500 E. Pima Canyon Road. A complete list of hikes is available on the Parks and Recreation website.

Registration is recommended for Hike Right PHX and can be completed online. Visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/classes-and-programs and search “Hike Right PHX” at the “View All Phoenix Parks and Recreation Programs” link.