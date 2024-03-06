Each year, PHX Cat Cafe hosts the annual Whiskers and Wine event to support its mission to find loving permanent homes for rescue cats and enrich the lives of cats and people together.

The organization say that it is “an inclusive, safe space where patrons can come to meet adoptable cats, attend fun events, learn about cats, and spend time with other like minded individuals. Our event sponsorship program offers excellent cause-marketing collaboration opportunities.”

The 2024 fundraising gala will be held Saturday, March 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown., 340 N. 3rd St. General admission tickets are $100 and include light hors d’oeuvres, dessert, two drink tickets, and a swag bag including some of PHX Cat Cafe’s favorite things for cats and cat people. Various levels of sponsorship are also available. In addition, those wishing to make a general donation to the nonprofit may do so at any level.

To purchase tickets for the 2024 Whiskers and Wine event or sign up for a sponsorship, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/APB.

More than just an ordinary coffee spot, the nonprofit cat rescue is on a mission to save and rehome felines. Throughout the month, the café hosts unique events like yoga with the cats, creative paint nights, and more, all hosted by charming feline companions.

To learn more about PHX Cat Cafe, located at 147 E. Garfield St., or to find an adoptable feline, visit www.phxcatcafe.org or send an email to info@phxcatcafe.org.