In collaboration with AARP, the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department launched an outdoor morning yoga class in January, which is held on the second Saturday of each month as part of its FitPHX program.

FitPHX is a citywide initiative dedicated to improving health and wellness in the region and making Phoenix one of the healthiest cities in the nation. The initiative provides no-cost community health and wellness programs open to all ages, levels and abilities.

The morning yoga class, which is open to all ages and fitness levels, will be hosted from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Encanto Park Clubhouse, 2499 N. 15th Ave. Yoga will be held indoors June to September.

In partnership with We Are Viking Yoga, FitPHX also will offer evenings of free revitalizing yoga filled with the warrior spirit. Attendees can channel their Viking spirit during these high intensity yoga events. Preregistration, which was not yet available at press time, is required for each event.

Other programs offered include the FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park located at Rose Mofford Sports Complex, 9833 N. 25th Ave., which is free and open for public use during daily park hours. Residents can also learn proper form, safe equipment use, and the format of FitLot Method Circuit Training classes during a training series, perfect for both people starting a new fitness routine or experienced fitness enthusiasts looking for an added workout option.

To sign up for these and other classes, visit www.phoenix.gov/fitphx. For more information, call 602-262-6864.