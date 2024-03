Beatitudes Campus invites older residents to get in an Irish mood with classic Irish eats, tunes and stories from the Valley’s own Pat McMahon. The event will be held Thursday, March 14, from 5-7 p.m. Space is limited and reservations must be made by March 11.

Beatitudes Campus is located at 1610 W. Glendale Ave. To RSVP for the event, call 602-755-3400, or visit www.beatitudescampus.org/events.