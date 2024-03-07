S’edav Va’aki Museum, formerly Pueblo Grande, invites families to a day of fun testing their technology skills at the 22nd Annual Ancient Technology Day, Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event includes demonstrations of technologies inspired by the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People who thrived in a desert environment. Learn about skills such as flint knapping (making arrowheads), raw hide drum making, etching shell jewelry, basketry production, and more.

Experts in historic technologies will demonstrate skills from early European settlers such as lace making and adobe brick making. Learn fun facts about the desert environment and try your shot at throwing a spear with an atlatl or using a replica bow to launch an arrow.

Ancient Technology Day: Prehistoric & Historic highlights technologies to provide museum guests with a more complete understanding of Arizona’s history and its environment. In addition to hands-on demonstrations, families can enjoy free craft activities and artifact show-and-tell stations.

All Ancient Technology Day activities and museum admission are free for the day. S’edav Va’aki Museum is located at 4619 E. Washington St. Visit www.phoenix.gov/sedav-vaaki or call 602-495-0901 for more information.