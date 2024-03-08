The Irish Cultural Center hosts Family Story Hour events with Diane Ahern each month. The program introduces parents and children to Irish authors, stories and traditions in a fun and interactive fashion.

During the event, two books will be read and will include songs and activities, plus a fun Irish based craft to take home. Story Hour is suitable for all ages and will last approximately one hour.

Upcoming events include March 9, reading “The Leprechaun Who Lost His Rainbow” by Sean Callaghan and “The Story of St. Patrick”; on April 13, enjoy “Eva and the Perfect Rain” by Tatyana Feeny and “April Foolishness” by Teresa Bateman. Both events take place at 10:30 a.m.

The Irish Cultural Center is located at 1106 N. Central Ave. For more information, call 602-258-0109 or visit www.azirish.org/iclf-programs/story-time.