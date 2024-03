Vegan Social hosts an all-vegan, open-air monthly street feast that features more than 45 vendors every second Saturday, September through May, in downtown Phoenix. Vendors offer food, produce, drinks and essentials.

The next event will be held March 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 2nd Street and Roosevelt, and is free and open to the public. Follow @thatvegansocial and @veganphx for monthly vendor information, seasonal details and more, or visit www.vegansocial.co.