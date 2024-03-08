A month-long celebration of art in Arizona — its creators, its impact, its venues and its audience — will return in March with Art Detour 36.

Held March 1-31, Art Detour invites the public to enjoy impromptu excursions or plan a customized “Artinerary” of cultural discovery through visual, performing and culinary arts, fashion design, public art and more. Patrons can choose from hundreds of experiences produced by Arizona’s creative community and explore all that is beautiful, energizing, compelling, stylish and flavorful.

The event offers a broad range of ways to engage with artists and destinations throughout the state, including the 11th annual Art d’Core Gala, to be held at the Phoenix Art Museum, Saturday, March 16. The theme for 2024 is: P A N O R A M A, celebrating the 360 view that Arizona’s creative community brings to colorful life.

For a complete list of Art Detour 36 events, visit http://artdetour.com. Tickets for the gala are available at http://artlinkphx.org/gala2024.