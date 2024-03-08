The Midtown Neighborhood Association will once again present Sunday off Central, a free community block party event that celebrates the area.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 10, the 13th annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Vernon Avenue between Central Avenue and 3rd Street. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop from local vendors, purchase food from a variety of food trucks, and enjoy live music and entertainment.

Learn more about the Midtown Neighborhood Association at www.midtownphx.org. For the most up-to-date information, check out their Facebook page @MidtownPHX.