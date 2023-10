Church of the Beatitudes will begin its 2023–24 Jazz Series season on Sunday, Oct. 15, with Lauren Hooker Quintet. Six concerts will be held during the series, which will run from October through April.

Performances begin at 6 pm., and the cost to attend is $10 at the door. Church of the Beatitudes is located at 555 W. Glendale Ave. Parking is available off of 7th Avenue. For additional information, call 602-264-1221 or visit www.beatitudeschurch.org.