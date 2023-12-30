North Central mother and pediatric nurse Rhonda Thompson shares her story of overcoming sexual abuse and giving a voice to special needs children, like her son, in her first book, titled “The Silent Screaming.”

The book tells the personal story of Thompson and her son, Joshua, as they embark on a journey of healing and discovery. Readers will learn about many of the challenges of mental illness, as well as how Thompson overcame the obstacles that come with it. She also shares the challenges of raising a special needs son and how to find strength and hope in times of darkness.

The author says that there is hope for those with mental illness and ongoing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In addition, there are ways to give a child a voice, guide them towards independence, and find their identity in the world.

Thompson knows first-hand the trauma abuse and mental illness can have on an individual, as well as a family. Throughout her journey of being Joshua’s mom, she has learned how to navigate the difficulties of advocating for her child. Her goal with the book is to make the journey easier for others with what she has learned over the years.

To celebrate the recent launch, Thompson has pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from the book sales to Raising Special Kids and Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “The Silent Screaming” is now available for purchase on Amazon in both print and eBook formats.