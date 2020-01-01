Arizona Wilderness, state parks release seasonal ale

A new brew is available to buy at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. this summer.

Arizona State Parks and Trails and Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. have teamed up to release the Arizona State Parks Ale. It is available for a limited time at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in its DTPHX Beer Garden at 201 E. Roosevelt St. and at its Gilbert location. The pale ale stems from locally-grown barley called Sinagua Malt, as well as flaked oats, dry hopped with Amarillo, Cascade, Centennial and Citra hops.

This beer will help promote conservation and protection of Arizona’s parks. Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. and Arizona State Parks hope to draw awareness to the more than 30 state parks available to explore, care for and protect. The brew is offered in draft or cans.

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. is open again for dine-in service.

To learn more about Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., visit azwbeer.com. For more information about Arizona State Parks, visit azstateparks.com.