Restaurant honors veterans Nov. 11

In honor of Veterans Day, all day Friday, Nov. 11, Original Breakfast House is hosting what owner and veteran John Stidham calls the restaurant’s biggest party of the year (and his favorite day of the year).

Each year, the restaurant honors active-duty military personnel, veterans, first responders and nurses with a free meal and a party all day long with a vintage car show and free live concert.

Proceeds from the event benefit Tunnel to Towers Tempe, a nonprofit organization founded in honor of Firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life in the line of duty Sept. 11, 2001, as well as all first responders and military heroes that have also made the ultimate sacrifice.

Original Breakfast House is located at 13623 N. 32nd St. For additional information, call 602-482-2328 or visit www.originalbreakfasthouse.com.